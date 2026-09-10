DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh secures 7th rank in Swachh Vayu Survekshan

Chandigarh secures 7th rank in Swachh Vayu Survekshan

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:41 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Open Hand in Chandigarh. Photo for representation
Advertisement

Making significant strides in air quality improvement, Chandigarh has secured the 7th rank nationally among 48 cities with population of over 10 lakh in the Swachh Vayu Surveksham-2026, announced by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Sharing the 7th position with Thane and Rajkot, Chandigarh improved upon its 8th rank from the previous year, while Lucknow bagged the top spot.

Advertisement

The city’s achievement was its aggressive reduction of particulate matter (PM-10) levels. Chandigarh successfully brought down its PM-10 concentration from 121 to 90 micrograms per cubic meter — a record 26% drop (31 points).

Advertisement

Of the total 200 evaluation points, the city scored 187, losing 13 crucial points primarily due to the non-functional garbage processing plant and poor management of the city’s dumping ground.

Three Chandigarh wards received state-level awards for superior air quality management, including Ward Nos. 12, 2 and23.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts