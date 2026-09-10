Chandigarh secures 7th rank in Swachh Vayu Survekshan

Making significant strides in air quality improvement, Chandigarh has secured the 7th rank nationally among 48 cities with population of over 10 lakh in the Swachh Vayu Surveksham-2026, announced by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Sharing the 7th position with Thane and Rajkot, Chandigarh improved upon its 8th rank from the previous year, while Lucknow bagged the top spot.

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The city’s achievement was its aggressive reduction of particulate matter (PM-10) levels. Chandigarh successfully brought down its PM-10 concentration from 121 to 90 micrograms per cubic meter — a record 26% drop (31 points).

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Of the total 200 evaluation points, the city scored 187, losing 13 crucial points primarily due to the non-functional garbage processing plant and poor management of the city’s dumping ground.

Three Chandigarh wards received state-level awards for superior air quality management, including Ward Nos. 12, 2 and23.