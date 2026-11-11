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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh secures second spot in Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 among cities with 3-10 lakh population

Chandigarh secures second spot in Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 among cities with 3-10 lakh population

This year’s assessment introduces several enhancements, including greater emphasis on citizen feedback, expanded coverage of urban riverfronts, coastlines and water bodies, and specific indicators for preventing open defecation and urination

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:34 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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The award was conferred by President of India Droupadi Murmu on Mayor Saurabh Joshi and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Chandigarh, Amit Kumar, during a grand felicitation ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Wednesday.
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Chandigarh has secured second position in the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2025-26 in the Swachh Shehar category under the 3 to 10 lakh population category.

The award was conferred by President of India Droupadi Murmu on Mayor Saurabh Joshi and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Chandigarh, Amit Kumar, during a grand felicitation ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, today.

The 10th edition of the annual cleanliness assessment, organised by the Department of Urban Development under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), was conducted under the theme ‘Swachhata Ki Nayi Pehel – Badhayein Haath, Karein Safai Saath’. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal and Minister of State Tokhan Sahu were also present during the award ceremony.

The city had also secured second position in the Super Swachh League cities under the 3 to 10 lakh population category in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25.

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Launched in 2016 with 73 urban local bodies (ULBs), Swachh Survekshan has expanded significantly, covering more than 4,751 cities in its latest edition.

This year’s assessment introduces several enhancements, including greater emphasis on citizen feedback, expanded coverage of urban riverfronts, coastlines and water bodies, and specific indicators for preventing open defecation and urination. It also places greater focus on cleanliness at tourist and heritage sites and behaviour-change initiatives in schools. Under the 10th edition, ULBs were assessed against 43 indicators across 10 key areas, including waste segregation, collection and transportation, solid waste management, visible cleanliness, access to sanitation, mechanised desludging services, institutional strengthening, used water management, sanitation awareness, the welfare of sanitation workers, and citizen feedback and grievance redressal.

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