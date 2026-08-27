Chandigarh seeks info regarding persons missing in Nepal flash floods

In view of the recent flash floods in Nepal, the Chandigarh Administration has requested citizens to inform the Office of the Deputy Commissioner if they have any information regarding people residing in Chandigarh who may be missing or untraced following the incident.

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Information may be shared through the following channels:

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Control Room: 112 / 0172-2700025

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Email: adc-chd@nic.in

Contact Person: Mohan Singh, Office Superintendent, Office of the Deputy Commissioner, U.T. Chandigarh

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The information received will be compiled and shared with the authorities concerned to facilitate the tracing of missing persons and provide necessary assistance to the affected families.