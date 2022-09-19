Chandigarh sees 11 Covid cases

Chandigarh, September 18
The city witnessed 11 cases of Covid-19 on Sunday. The active cases stood at 86 and as many as 18 patients recovered from the disease. — TNS
Only 1 case in Panchkula
Panchkula: Just one case of Covid surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, while there was no new recovery or fatality due to the virus. The number of active cases is 25. — TNS
8 positive in Mohali
Mohali: Eight persons were found infected with Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, while two patients got the better of the disease in the district. There was no fresh fatality and the number of active cases stood at 76.
