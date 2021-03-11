Chandigarh sees 15 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 15 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, taking the active caseload to 100. While there was no fresh fatality due to the virus, 13 patients recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. TNS
9 found +ve in Mohali
Mohali: Nine fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 96,025, while four patients recovered from the virus. No new death due to the virus was reported on Sunday. There are now 47 active cases. The death toll stands at 1,149. TNS
7 infected in Panchkula district
Panchkula: Seven fresh cases surfaced in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 44,340. No new death due to the virus was reported during this period. There are now 21 active cases with 414 deaths in the district.
