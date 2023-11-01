Chandigarh sees 29% more rain in October

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

The month of October this year recorded 29 per cent more than normal rainfall. According to the Weather Department, the city received 23.4-mm rainfall in October while the normal precipitation in the month was 18.1 mm. Last year, the city had witnessed more rainfall that was 25.6-mm.

Meanwhile, the month recorded average highest maximum temperature of 31.9 °C and the average lowest at 17.8 °C. Below-normal to normal rainfall is likely in the region in November, as per forecast released today. The city is likely to see a clear sky during the next five days.