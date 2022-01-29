Chandigarh sees 3 deaths, 321 new Covid cases

Chandigarh, January 29
The city recorded 321 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday and 3 deaths, a media bulletin said.
As many as 1,146 patients were discharged.
The total number of active cases now stands at 3,819.
The positivity rate today was reported at 7.36 per cent.
