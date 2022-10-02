Chandigarh sees 35% growth in Sept GST collection

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 1

The UT Administration has registered a growth of 35 per cent in the gross GST collection in September.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the collection stood at Rs 206 crore, 35 per cent more than Rs 152 crore collected during the same month last year.

In August, the UT had witnessed a jump of 24 per cent in GST collection, which stood at Rs 179 crore, which was Rs 35 crore more than the revenue of Rs 144 crore generated during the same month last year.

In July, the UT had witnessed just 4 per cent growth in GST collection. It stood at Rs 176 crore, which was Rs 7 crore more than the revenue of Rs 169 crore generated during the same month last year. In June, the UT had registered a 41 per cent increase in collection. It stood at Rs 170 crore, which was Rs 50 crore more than the revenue of Rs 120 crore generated during the same month a year before.

In May, the UT had registered an increase of 29 per cent in collection. It stood at Rs 167 crore, which was Rs 37 crore more than the revenue of Rs 130 crore generated during the same month in 2021.

In April, the GST collections in the UT saw a 22 per cent jump. The collection stood at Rs 249 crore against Rs 203 crore mopped up during the same month last year.

In March, the tax receipts stood at Rs 184 crore, 11 per cent more than Rs 165 crore received during the corresponding period in 2021.

A growth of 20 per cent was seen in February, with collections of Rs 178 crore, up from Rs 149 crore collected during the same month last year. The Finance Ministry did not release the state-wise data for January this year.