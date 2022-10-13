Chandigarh sees 5 fresh cases

Chandigarh: The city witnessed five fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday. Five patients recovered from the disease. TNS

3 taken ill in Mohali

Mohali: Fresh three cases of Covid had surfaced during the past 24 hours, taking the number of positive cases to 1,01,067 in the district. There were 28 active cases with the death toll of 1,168. TNS

5 infected in Panchkula

Panchkula: The district had reported five cases of Covid in the past 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 48,354. There were eight active cases with the death toll of 421 in the district. TNS

#Mohali