Chandigarh sees 55 Covid cases, 1 death

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city reported 55 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday. There were 338 active cases. A 62-year-old woman from Sector 30, who was also suffering from multiple organ dysfunction syndrome, died of Covid at the Mukat hospital. TNS

28 more contract virus in Mohali

Mohali: The district reported 28 new cases of Covid during the past 24 hours, while 63 patients were cured of the disease. The active caseload stands at 287 in the district. TNS

42 test positive in Panchkula district

Panchkula: Forty-two persons tested positive for Covid during the past 24 hours, while 46 patients were cured of the disease in the district. There was no new fatality and the active caseload dropped to 126.

