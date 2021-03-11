Chandigarh sees 72 Covid cases

Chandigarh: The city reported 72 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday. As many as 69 patients recovered from the disease. TNS
61 infected in Mohali
Mohali: The district had reported 61 Covid cases during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 99,663. No death due to the virus was reported. TNS
19 test +ve in Panchkula
Panchkula: Fresh 19 cases of Covid had surfaced during the past 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 47,363 in the district. No death due to the virus was reported.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...