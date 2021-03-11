Chandigarh sees 72 Covid cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city reported 72 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday. As many as 69 patients recovered from the disease. TNS

61 infected in Mohali

Mohali: The district had reported 61 Covid cases during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 99,663. No death due to the virus was reported. TNS

19 test +ve in Panchkula

Panchkula: Fresh 19 cases of Covid had surfaced during the past 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 47,363 in the district. No death due to the virus was reported.

