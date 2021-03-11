Chandigarh sees 8 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh: The city witnessed eight new cases of Covid on Tuesday, taking the active caseload to 75. While there was no fresh fatality, 12 patients recovered from the disease. TNS
7 infected in Mohali
Mohali: Seven fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 95,946, while 12 patients were cured of the disease. No new death due to the virus was reported on Tuesday. TNS
5 test +ve in Panchkula
Panchkula: Five fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 44,275. No new death due to the virus was reported on Tuesday. Of the 44,275 positive cases reported from the district so far, 43,839 patients have been cured. There are 22 active cases. The death toll stands at 414. TNS
