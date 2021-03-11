Chandigarh sees 84 Covid cases

Chandigarh, August 19
The city reported 84 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday. There were 498 active cases. As many as 103 patients recovered from the disease. — TNS
63 infected in Mohali
mohali: Fresh 63 cases of Covid had surfaced during the past 24 hours, taking the number of positive cases to 1,00,374 in the district. Twentythree patients were cured of the disease. There were 450 active cases with the death toll of 1,166. — TNS
24 more test positive in Panchkula district
panchkula: Fresh 24 cases of Covid were reported in the district, taking the total number of positive cases to 47,882. No death due to the virus was reported. There were 159 active cases with the death toll of 419.
