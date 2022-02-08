Chandigarh sees 96 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 7

The city recorded 96 new Covid cases and two more deaths on Monday. The active case tally stands at 1,322. A 79-year-old fully vaccinated woman and a 57-year-old unvaccinated man died of the virus. Both of them had comorbidities. The fatality count in the city has reached 1,141. The positivity rate stands at 5.18 per cent.