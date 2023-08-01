Chandigarh sees decline in sex ratio at birth in three years

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, July 31

Data put up by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in the Lok Sabha has revealed a concerning decline in the sex ratio at birth in the city over the past three years. According to the data, the city has witnessed a significant drop in the number of female newborn babies, with 902 females born per 1,000 males in 2022-23 compared to 935 females in 2020-21.

The declining trend has raised alarm among experts, who fear that this may be an indication of rampant female foeticide and sex-selective abortions. The sex ratio at birth, a crucial index to gauge gender equality, reflects a worrisome scenario where fewer girls are born in comparison to males in the region.

Officials have attributed the skewed sex ratio partly to the fact that Chandigarh’s hospitals record live births that include referrals from other states. This practice may not accurately depict the true picture of the city’s sex ratio.

The PGI serves as a tertiary care referral centre for North India, including Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Western Uttar Pradesh, and the North-East, plays a vital role in meeting the healthcare needs of the region. The Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, has a number of institutional deliveries that are referred from the nearby states.

“Regular checks are being conducted to curb sex-determination practices and prevent illegal sex-selective abortions,” said Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services.

Experts have expressed concern over the possibility of mothers seeking sex-determination tests outside the city, in peripheral areas and other cities, despite it being strictly against the law. Female foeticide and sex-selective abortions are not only illegal but also have severe implications for society, leading to an imbalanced gender ratio, skewed demographics and numerous social challenges. This indicates a need to explore the underlying reasons behind the falling sex ratio in Chandigarh and take appropriate measures to address the issue.

