Chandigarh sees GST mop-up rise 34% in June

Chandigarh, July 1

The gross goods and services tax (GST) collection in the city last month witnessed an increase of 34% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period last year.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the collection for June stood at Rs 227.06 crore, Rs 57.36 crore more than Rs 169.7 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

The GST collection for May had witnessed a record increase of 55% against the mop-up during the corresponding period last year. The collection for May stood at Rs 259 crore, Rs 92 crore more than Rs 167 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

It was the highest-ever collection for a month by the UT since the inception of the GST. The collection for April had witnessed a marginal increase of 2% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period last year. The collection for April stood at Rs 255 crore, Rs 6 crore up from Rs 249 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

A 10.09% jump in collection was witnessed in March with a mop-up of Rs 202 crore, Rs 18 crore more than Rs 184 crore collected in the same month a year before.

The collection for February too saw a marginal 5% increase at Rs 188 crore, Rs 10 crore higher than Rs 178 crore collected during corresponding period in 2022. After a marginal fall in November 2022, the gross GST collection in December last year had increased 33% against the revenue generated during the corresponding period in 2021. The revenue generation for December 2022 stood at Rs 218 crore, Rs 54 crore more than Rs 164 crore collected during the same month in 2021.