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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh sees protest against Transgender Amendment Bill; activists call it ‘assault on rights’

Chandigarh sees protest against Transgender Amendment Bill; activists call it ‘assault on rights’

The bill, scheduled to be taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha next week, has sparked protests across the country

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:52 PM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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People protest against the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, at Sector 17 Plaza, Chandigarh on Saturday. Tribune photo: Vicky
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A large number of LGBTQIA+ persons and their allies staged a protest at Sector 17 Plaza here on Saturday against the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, terming it an “assault on the rights” of transgender persons.

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The bill, scheduled to be taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha next week, has sparked protests across the country. In Chandigarh, demonstrators raised slogans and held placards urging Members of Parliament to reject the proposed amendments.

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Activists alleged that the bill undermined the right to self-identification guaranteed by the Supreme Court’s NALSA judgment and violated privacy and bodily autonomy. They objected to provisions requiring certification of transgender identity by a medical board, saying it would subject individuals to unnecessary scrutiny and hinder access to gender-affirmative care.

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Protesters also flagged the exclusion of transmasculine and gender-diverse identities, and criticised the lack of provisions for reservation, chosen family rights, safe housing and healthcare.

They further expressed concern over proposed punitive clauses, warning that vague provisions could be misused against individuals and organisations supporting transgender persons.

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Activists said the amendments had been drafted without adequate consultation with the community and vowed to continue their struggle for equality and self-determination.

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