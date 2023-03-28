Chandigarh sees rise in Covid cases, 5 test positive

Chandigarh, March 27
The number of Covid-19 cases in the city has started increasing again after the count remaining zero for a month. The number of active cases crossed 30 today, prompting the local Health Department to issue an advisory for residents to take necessary precautions. As many as five fresh Covid cases were reported from the city today.
The health authorities are now urging people to follow all necessary guidelines and protocols to prevent the virus from spreading further.
In the advisory, the Health Department has emphasised the importance of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands regularly. It also advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and gatherings and seek medical attention immediately, if they experience any symptoms of Covid-19.
The administration has assured people that it was taking all necessary steps to contain the virus and prevent it from spreading further.
