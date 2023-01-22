Chandigarh: Seminar held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: With an aim to educate students to prevent and cure sports injury, Aryans Institute of Nursing organised a seminar on “Love Your Bones, Protect Your Future”. Dr Amandeep Garg, ex-senior resident, Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32, who was the keynote speaker, addressed BSc Nursing, GNM & ANM students of the institute. Dr Anshu Kataria, chairman, Aryans Group, also attended the event. TNS

Programme ends

Chandigarh: A two-week-long Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on “Digital Manufacturing Technologies: Forecasting the Future of Industry” concluded at the Department of Production and Industrial Engineering, Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University), Chandigarh. The programme was sponsored by AICTE Training and Learning Academy. Prof Baldev Setia, Director, PEC, was the chief guest of the valedictory ceremony. Professor Qasim Murtaza, Delhi Technological University, was the guest of honour. TNS

Punjab shuttler Tanvi felicitated

Chandigarh: Punjab’s shuttler Tanvi Sharma, who created history by reaching in the finals of the U-19 junior nationals and winning both U-15 and U-17 singles titles and also mixed doubles final at the sub-junior nationals in badminton, was awarded for her exceptional performance. The 14-year-old shuttler was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakh by Surjit Bedi, an IT professional. AK Kaushal, president, Mohali District Badminton Association, honoured Tanvi.