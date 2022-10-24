Chandigarh set to get 1,629 more registered street vendors

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 23

The city is set to see more registered street vendors as the Municipal Corporation has got an approval for 15 additional vending sites from the UT Chief Architect, Department of Urban Planning.

As per the order, total 1,629 vendors will operate from the newly approved sites. These vendors were among around 10,000 surveyed six years ago in the city. Some of them were not allotted sites earlier, while others refused to sit there as they found these “unviable”. The order says as these sites have been okayed in lieu of those already approved and released to the MC, those that have not been utilised shall be surrendered by the corporation to the UT. The civic body officials say they will decide the fate of the previous sites at the next Town Vending Committee meeting. As per the additional approved sites, Sector 19-C will have 14 more street vendors, Sector 20-C 11 and Sector 32-D 12 new vendors.

The highest number of vendors will be at Mauli Jagran (656), followed by Mani Majra (226), Ram Darbar (200) and Bapu Dham, Sector 26, (101).

At present, Sector 19 already has around 30 permitted registered vendors, while Sector 22 has 108 vendors. Vendors allotted sites in IT Park are expected to be given spaces at Mauli Jagran and Mani Majra, which so far lacked vending sites, as per their request. The IT area sites may be surrendered. MC official say they will soon allot the new sites to the vendors. However, a large number of unregistered vendors continue to sit in different parts of the city.