Chandigarh sets aside SDM order to seal café

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, January 18

In a major relief to the owner of a cafe, the court of Chief Administrator has set aside the order of the SDM (East) to seal an SCO in Sector 26.

An appeal was filed before the court of Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Chief Administrator, UT, by owners of an SCO in Sector 26 against the order passed by the SDM (East), exercising the powers of Estate Officer, whereby it was ordered to seal the SCO on account of building violations.

Building violations in Sec 26 SCO

  • Appellants bought Sec 26 SCO in 2008 and applied for transfer of ownership to their names, but Estate Office demanded unearned profit from them
  • They moved Chief Administrator’s court, which set aside Estate Officer’s order in 2020, directing EO to process case for transfer of leasehold rights
  • EO further issued 2 show-cause notices to previous owners alleging violations; appellants got a non-speaking order on Jan 4, 2023, directing sealing of SCO
  • Court set aside impugned Jan 4 order, saying in absence of decision on transfer of leasehold rights, how could appellants submit revised building plans to set violations right

Vikas Jain, counsel on behalf of the appellants, submitted the appellants bought the SCO on June 27, 2008, and applied for transfer of ownership to their names on the basis of a registered sale deed, but the Estate Office demanded unearned profit from the appellants.

Against that, the appellants filed an appeal before the Chief Administrator, who vide order dated March 9, 2020, set aside the order of the Estate Officer and remanded back the case to the Estate Officer with specific directions to process the case for transfer of leasehold rights in respect of the SCO as per rules.

Meanwhile, the Estate Officer issued two show-cause notices dated January 31, 2017, and March 24, 2022, alleging violations which were sanctionable through revised building plans. The appellants were surprised to receive a non-speaking order on January 4, 2023, wherein it was directed to seal the SCO. Jain said no show-cause notices were issued in the name of appellants and the Estate Officer passed the impugned order by issuing show-cause notice to the previous owners.

Jain averred the appellants are willing to set right the alleged violations through revised building plans and the plans could only be submitted when the property was transferred in favour of the appellants.

But after lapse of more than two and half years, the Estate Officer instead of taking action for transfer of leasehold rights in favour of appellants, issued order on January 4 on the basis of inspections conducted in 2017 and 2018.

On the other hand, the counsel for the Estate Office said the question of transfer of ownership and the operation of sealing order were different as the same had been passed on account of building violations.

The Chief Administrator stated after lapse of two and half years, no action had been taken by the Estate Office on the order dated March 9, 2020. “In the absence of taking any decision regarding the transfer of leasehold rights in favour of the appellants, how could they submit the revised building plans to set right the alleged violations?” observed the Chief Administrator.

Consequently, the Chief Administrator set aside the impugned order dated January 4 and remanded back the case to the Estate Office to pass speaking order in light of the order dated March 9, 2020, within one month of the receipt of this order and only then to take any action on account of building violations as per rules and by adopting the due procedure.

