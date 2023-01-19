Chandigarh settle for draw against Bihar

Chandigarh, January 18
On the verge of registering a win, Chandigarh lads had to settle for a draw against host Bihar in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy at Patna. On the last day, Bihar was trailing by 311 runs. However, a solid 255-run partnership between Akash Raj and Ankit Raj helped the hosts to force for a draw against Chandigarh.
Akash scored 201 off 283 balls, studded with 19 boundaries, while Ankit posted off 233 balls, with 14 boundaries, to push away Chandigarh lads from a win.
In reply to Bihar’s first innings total of 305 runs, Chandigarh declared their innings at 616/9. The innings witnessed a double ton by opener Harnoor Singh Pannu (266). Later in the second innings, the hosts were playing at 398/3 at the draw of stumps.
City eves face defeat
Chandigarh eves faced an eight-wicket defeat against Karnataka in the Senior Women One-Day Trophy match at Maharashtra. Batting first, Chandigarh batters were bundled out for 127 runs. Aaradhana Bisht (37) remained the top scorer for the side. Chandu V claimed a five-wicket haul for the bowling side, while SR Patil claimed two wickets. Pushpa K, Sahana S Pawar and C Prathyusha also claimed one wicket each. In reply, Karnataka’s G Divya (38) and Veda Krishnamurthy (36) made unbeaten contributions to ensure win. D Vrinda (23) and S Shubha (21) also contributed to the win. Parul Saini claimed both wickets for the bowling side.
