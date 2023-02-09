 Chandigarh settle for draw against Maharashtra : The Tribune India

Col CK Nayudu Trophy

Chandigarh settle for draw against Maharashtra

Chandigarh settle for draw against Maharashtra

A batter plays a shot during a match at the at Sector 16 Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

Chandigarh lads bag a maximum of points on the basis of their first innings lead from a draw against Maharashtra in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy match played at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium. On the last day of the match, the visitors declared their innings at 252/3, to take a 196-run lead over the hosts. In reply, the Chandigarh lads were playing at 202/6 at the draw of the stumps.

In the first innings, the hosts had scored 421 runs, in reply to Maharashtra’s 415. Earlier, resuming from 17 runs for no loss, the visitors declared their innings at 252/3.The overnight unbeaten pair of PH Shah and DS Phatangare played sensibly and raised a 118-run opening wicket partnership. Phatangare was the first to go after falling prey to Yuvraj Choudhary. The opener contributed 54 off 95 balls to give his side a perfect start.

Yash Kshirsagar then joined Shah, but didn’t last long on the crease. Choudhary trapped Kshirsagar (6) to restrict the visiting side to 137/2. Shah found another able partner as HA Kate joined him for a 103-run partnership. Shah completed 138 off 191 balls, before getting caught by Tushar Joshi off Paras. His ouster brought Digvijay Patil to the crease. However, the duo raised a 12-run partnership before skipper SA Veer decided to declare the innings.

Kate remained unbeaten at 43 off 91 balls, while Patil scored five runs. Choudhary claimed 2/57, while Paras accounted 1/92. The side played 68 overs and scored 252/3.

The hosts, in reply, started their second innings on a cautious note. Openers Pardeep Yadav and Arjun Azad (11) successfully raised a 50-run partnership off 24 balls, before the former was caught by AS Thenge off AR Nishad. Choudhary then joined Yadav and the duo raised another important 51-run partnership. Skipper Veer provided visitors the much-needed break as he made Choudhary caught by Kate for 30 off 22 balls.

The double-ton scorer of the first innings, Harnoor Singh held the charge and helped Yadav build a 38-run partnership. Nishad broke this partnership as he claimed Harnoor (22 off 17 balls) to reduce the side to 139/3. Thereafter, the hosts lost quick wickets of Mayank Sidhu (9), Tushar Joshi (7) and Yadav (89 off 57 balls) at the score of 187/6. Paras (19 of 30 balls) and AA Kumar (4 off 12 balls) were playing at the crease when the stumps were drawn for the day. The hosts were playing at 202/6 to claim a 44-run lead, when the match ended.

Nishad returned with 4/92 to remain the pick of the bowlers, while Veer and Sohan Jamale claimed one wicket each.

