Chandigarh-Sharjah flight to resume after 3 years; winter schedule from October 26

The winter flight schedule at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport here will come into effect on October 26 and remain in force until March 28, 2027. The schedule includes the resumption of the Chandigarh-Sharjah flight after a gap of three years, along with new domestic connections and increased flight frequencies on several routes.

The non-stop Chandigarh-Sharjah service will operate four days a week — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The flight will depart from Chandigarh at 1.50 pm and arrive in Sharjah at 5.50 pm. The return flight will leave Sharjah at 5.50 pm and reach Chandigarh at 11.05 pm. The one-way fare is around Rs 17,820.

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With the implementation of the winter schedule, airport operations will extend well past midnight. The last departure from Chandigarh, a flight to Bengaluru, is scheduled for 12.35 am, while the last arrival, from Mumbai, is scheduled for 12.20 am.

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Connectivity with Bengaluru and Goa will also improve from December 1, with additional non-stop services. The Bengaluru-Chandigarh flight will depart Bengaluru at 7.25 am and arrive in Chandigarh at 10.25 am on all days except Sunday. From December 6, the Sunday service will depart Bengaluru at 2.20 pm and reach Chandigarh at 5.15 pm.

The return flight will depart from Chandigarh at 5.55 pm and arrive at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, at 9.10 pm.

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The non-stop Chandigarh-Goa (South) flight will depart Chandigarh at 11 am and arrive in Goa at 1.45 pm. The return service will leave Goa at 2.30 pm and reach Chandigarh at 5.15 pm. The service will operate on all days except Sunday.

Patna is another domestic destination to be connected with Chandigarh under the winter schedule.

Airlines have also increased flight frequencies on several existing routes. Indore will have daily connectivity, up from three flights a week. An additional flight has been introduced to Goa, while the frequency of Chandigarh-Abu Dhabi services has been increased from three to six flights a week.

Mumbai will now have four daily flights, compared to three earlier, while the Chandigarh-Leh service will operate three times a week.