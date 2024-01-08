Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 7

People shivered as the day temperature dropped five notches below normal today.

The maximum temperature fell from 16.2°C yesterday to 11.4°C today, which is five degrees below normal. The minimum temperature fell to 6.5°C from 7.6°C yesterday — one degree above normal.

However, the day and night temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days with the maximum temperature expected to touch 15°C in the next five days and the minimum temperature to 9°C.

Meanwhile, it is expected to be mainly cloudy sky with moderate/dense fog in morning/night on Monday and Tuesday. Thereafter, it will be mainly cloudy sky, as per the Chandigarh Meteorological Department. There has been no rain in the city in January so far. While there was a forecast for rain earlier, the latest predictions show signs of rain. Dry weather has caused foggy conditions forcing many people to stay indoors. Motorists face a tough time negotiation dense fog in mornings and evenings continuing for the past few days. The same conditions were witnessed even during afternoon today. Meanwhile, the city witnessed its official “cold” day, according to the Met Department.