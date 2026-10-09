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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh shooter wins gold, silver at national meet

Chandigarh shooter wins gold, silver at national meet

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:54 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Sangatpreet Singh celebrates his victory at the 11th India Open Shooting Competition.
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Local shooter Sangatpreet Singh bagged laurels by winning two medals at the 11th India Open Shooting Competition.

Sangatpreet is a Class X student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, secured the gold medal in the men’s clay pigeon trap shooting (junior) with a score of 38 and claimed silver medal men’s youth event with the same score.

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“His achievement reflects his dedication, hard work and consistent performance in the sport of shooting,” said Atul Khanna, Director, Strawberry Fields High School. In July this year, Sangatpreet had won three medals at the 61st Punjab State Shotgun Championship-2026 held in Patiala.

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Competing in the trap event, Sangatpreet had won the gold medal in the youth category, followed by another gold medal in the men’s junior category and a silver medal in the men’s category. He had earlier also won the medals in various state level meets, and participated in national events.

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