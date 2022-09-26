Chandigarh shuttlers shine

Chandigarh, September 25
The local pair of Deepak Saxena and Haroon Rashid bagged silver medal, while Pankaj Naithani bagged two bronze medals in the recently concluded All-India Masters Badminton Ranking Tournament at Chennai.
Saxena and Rashid claimed the silver medal in the men doubles 45+ category. The pair defeated Jaya Salva Singh and Subramanian S Venkda of Tamil Nadu (21-13, 21-17) to win their quarterfinal clash. In the semifinal, the local pair upset second seeded Arvind Kumar and Dinesh Kumar Singh of CAG (21-18, 21-18). In the final, they faced a (13-2, 18-21) defeat against Rajesh Bhanshali and George Koshy.
In the mixed doubles 45+ age category, Saxena paired with Anamika Durprohit to claim the bronze medal.
Naithani wins two bronze
In the men’s singles 35+ age group, Naithani claimed the bronze medal. He won the quarterfinal against Ankush Joshi of Rajasthan (21-7, 21-14). He, however, lost the semis against Maharashtra’s Piyush (21-17, 20-22, 22-24). In the doubles event, Naithani and Akash claimed bronze medal after losing against Tamil Nadu (18-21, 21-12, 21-14). Surinder Mahajan, general secretary, Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA), congratulated the winners.
