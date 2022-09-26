Chandigarh shuttlers shine

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 25

The local pair of Deepak Saxena and Haroon Rashid bagged silver medal, while Pankaj Naithani bagged two bronze medals in the recently concluded All-India Masters Badminton Ranking Tournament at Chennai.

Saxena and Rashid claimed the silver medal in the men doubles 45+ category. The pair defeated Jaya Salva Singh and Subramanian S Venkda of Tamil Nadu (21-13, 21-17) to win their quarterfinal clash. In the semifinal, the local pair upset second seeded Arvind Kumar and Dinesh Kumar Singh of CAG (21-18, 21-18). In the final, they faced a (13-2, 18-21) defeat against Rajesh Bhanshali and George Koshy.

In the mixed doubles 45+ age category, Saxena paired with Anamika Durprohit to claim the bronze medal.

Naithani wins two bronze

In the men’s singles 35+ age group, Naithani claimed the bronze medal. He won the quarterfinal against Ankush Joshi of Rajasthan (21-7, 21-14). He, however, lost the semis against Maharashtra’s Piyush (21-17, 20-22, 22-24). In the doubles event, Naithani and Akash claimed bronze medal after losing against Tamil Nadu (18-21, 21-12, 21-14). Surinder Mahajan, general secretary, Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA), congratulated the winners.