Chandigarh shuttlers shine at school nationals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 16

Local shuttlers Akul Malik and Rijul Saini brought laurels to the city by winning medals during the 67th School Games Federation of India National Championship at Vijayawada.

While Akul claimed the silver medal in the boys’ U-19 event, Rijul won the bronze in the girls’ U-19 event of the championship.

A student of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, Akkul went down 19-21 14-21 against Maharashtra’s Sinveer Pradhan to settle for the silver.

A trainee of former international coach, Surinder Mahajan and also Bhuwan Sethi, the youngsters trains at the Sector 38 Chandigarh Centre of Excellence for Badminton.

Meanwhile, Rijul overpowered a tough challenge by Karnataka’s Mounitha to bag the third position. She recorded a 21-15 27-25 win. Both Akul and Rijul have been selected to represent the nation in the World School Games, scheduled to be held later in Japan and also confirmed entry to the Khelo India Youth Games-2024.

The local team also won a silver medal in the men’s (team) category and bronze in women’s (team) category in the same championship.