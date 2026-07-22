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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh skater Ivaan to don Indian colours

Chandigarh skater Ivaan to don Indian colours

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:21 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Local speed skater Ivaan Arora (8) has been shortlisted to represent India at the Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy. The selection has been made on the basis of his performance and timings at the 21st National Championships (time trials). He has been nominated by the Ice Skating Association of India to be a part of the Indian team.

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Arora has been selected to represent the nation in the boys’ category ‘F’.

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In his latest feat, Arora bagged two gold medals at the South East Asian (SEA) Trophy, Manila Series 2026, held in Philippines. A Class II student from St John’s High School, the skater emerged victorious in the 500m ice speed skating and the 333m of the boys’ sub-junior event. He clocked 59:64s to win the gold in the 500m race, and also bagged the top position in the 300m event with a timing of 39.137s. Previously, he had won had won two gold medals in the junior ‘F’ category (333m and 222m) events at the Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy.

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