Chandigarh skaters shine in nationals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 28

Dhairya claimed overall title in the boys’ 11 to 14 event, during the recently concluded National Roller Skating Championship. He claimed top podium position in the 1000m track race and silver medals in 500m track and road events.

In the girls’ 7 to 9 category, Iraivna claimed the top position in the one-lap road event, followed by a silver medal in the 200m track event, and a bronze in the 500m track event.

Meanwhile, Ivaan bagged silver medal in the girls’ 5 to 7 years’ category of the 400m event. Nibha claimed bronze medal in the 5000m of the girls’ 11 to 14 years. Arshiya and Krishna won the bronze medal in the mixed relay 4000mtrs event, while the inline teams secured Silver medals for Chandigarh.

All these skaters are trainees of the Team Wind Chasers Roller Skating Academy. The academy’s skaters won a total of 25 medals, incusing six gold, 14 silvers, and five bronze medals in the national event.