Chandigarh skill mission to train youth as caregivers

The Chandigarh Skill Development Mission (CSDM), Department of Technical Education, has launched caregiver training programmes under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0 to strengthen the healthcare support ecosystem, while creating employment opportunities for youth.

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As part of the initiative, the CSDM has invited applications from eligible healthcare and educational institutions in Chandigarh to conduct the training programmes. The last date for submission of applications is July 26.

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Registered hospitals, medical and nursing colleges, allied health institutions and company or government institutions having valid permissions/licences in Chandigarh are eligible to apply. The selected institutions will provide classroom training along with practical on-the-job training in accordance with the PMKVY 4.0 guidelines to ensure quality and industry-oriented skill development.

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The programme aims to create a pool of professionally trained caregivers capable of providing quality care and support to elderly persons, persons with disabilities and individuals requiring long-term healthcare assistance. With the growing demand for home-based and institutional healthcare services, the initiative is expected to address the increasing need for skilled caregivers, while improving support for senior citizens and families across Chandigarh and the surrounding region.

The training will equip candidates with professional caregiving skills, enhancing their employability in hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation centres, home healthcare services and the expanding healthcare sector in India and abroad.