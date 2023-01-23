Chandigarh skipper hits ton on Day 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 22

Chandigarh skipper Arjun Azad scored an unbeaten ton to help the side claim a 138-run lead over Arunachal Pradesh on Day 1 of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy match at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Gujarat.

Chandigarh lads were playing at 217/6 at the draw of stumps. Earlier, Arunachal Pradesh was bundled out for mere 79 runs as Arshnoor Singh Pannu claimed four wickets.

After winning the toss, Azad put Arunachal Pradesh to bat. The bowlers stood by the decision as they restricted the opponents to 79 runs. Pannu claimed 4/22 to remain the pick of bowlers, while Paras (3/10), Neel (2/16) and Mohammed Ashad (1/6) were other main performers for the side. Unbeaten Sagar Rana (25) was the only batsman for the side, while eight players failed to even touch the double-figure mark.

In reply, Chandigarh’s top order - Pardeep Yadav (11), Harnoor Singh (2) and Paras (4) - collapsed at the team’s total of 34. However, Azad and Ayush Sikka raised a 113-run partnership for the 3rd wicket. Rana ended this association by dismissing Sikka (34 off 48 balls, with six boundaries). Thereafter, AA Kumar (16) and Mayank Sidhu (7) also failed to contribute much to the total, while Azad remained unbeaten for 129 runs off 94 balls, studded with 20 boundaries and three sixes.