Chandigarh: SM Sharma wins tennis meet

SM Sharma of Chandigarh claimed a doubles crown at the Dwarka Prasad Memorial MT 200 World Tennis Tournament held at Thyagraj Stadium, New Delhi.

In the doubles final, Sharma partnering Arvind Bhasin, overcame Mukesh Bajaj and Darshan Maria in a hard-fought encounter 7-6(2) 6-4. Earlier, Sharma lifted the singles title by defeating seasoned campaigner Suresh Murthati of Hyderabad in straight sets 6-2 6-3. Earlier this year, Sharma was selected as Captain of the Indian Men’s Team (70+) for the World Masters Team & Individual Championships 2026, at Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey. However, the championship was cancelled due to the West Asia conflict and is now rescheduled for November. A retired DGP, Punjab, Sharma is currently the Vice-President of the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA).

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