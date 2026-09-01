Chandigarh: Smaller departments help ABVP build momentum

While the ABVP trailed in several of the larger departments, it managed to make up ground by securing a sizeable share of votes in smaller departments, particularly those in the sciences and arts.

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The results reflected a neck-and-neck contest between the AAP-backed Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) and the ABVP, with both having a marginal edge over each other in different departments. Notably, the ASAP maintained its lead in departments with larger voter bases, while the ABVP recovered ground in several smaller departments.

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In the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), which had the largest voter base, ASAP’s Brar secured 471 votes, while ABVP’s Bidhan polled 514 votes. NUSI’s Gurman Singh managed 229 votes, while Sath’s Darshpreet Singh polled 130. The picture was slightly different at the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), which had the second-largest voter base. Brar secured 313 votes against 270 for Bidhan. The NSUI candidate polled 236 votes, while Sath secured 193.

In the smaller departments, Bidhan secured an important share of votes. He polled 112 votes against ASAP’s 51 in Chemistry, 30 against Brar’s seven in Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology, and 23 against Brar’s 12 in Biochemistry Department.

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The ASAP led in Art History and Visual Arts, Physics, Psychology, Biotechnology, the Centre for Emerging Areas in Science, the Centre for Human Duties, Centre for Women’s Studies & Development, Computer Sci, Economics & Indian Theatre. However, the ABVP made significant gains in other departments. It secured 93 votes against 59 for the ASAP at the Dr HS Judge Institute of Dental Sciences, 22 against 11 in Education, 28 against 19 in English, 78 against 23 in Geography, 41 against 17 in Geology, 31 against 18 in Hindi, 47 against 11 in History and 34 against 25 in Defence Studies Department.

The ABVP also led in Physical Education (56-5), Microbiology (40-16), Sanskrit (14-5), Chemical Engg (160-147) and Pharmaceutical Sci (124-39) Department.