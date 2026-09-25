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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Smart City-CREST scam: ‘Mastermind’ Ribhav Rishi’s bail plea rejected

Chandigarh Smart City-CREST scam: ‘Mastermind’ Ribhav Rishi’s bail plea rejected

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:45 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Counsel for the accused argued that Rishi had been falsely implicated in the cases. iStock image
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The CBI Court has dismissed the bail applications of Ribhav Rishi, former branch manager of IDFC First Bank’s Sector 32, Chandigarh, branch, who is accused in two FIRs relating to alleged scams involving over Rs 116 crore of Chandigarh Smart City funds and Rs 83 crore of the Chandigarh Renewable Energy & Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST).

The first FIR against Ribhav Rishi and other bank officers was registered on the complaint of the Municipal Corporation Commissioner, who reported over Rs 116 crore worth of fake FDRs and mismanagement in various bank accounts of Chandigarh Smart City Limited and the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, maintained at the IDFC First Bank branch in Sector 32.

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He alleged that FDRs worth over Rs 116 crore were not appearing in the IDFC Bank system and were suspected to be fake. These FDRs were reportedly issued by Ribhav Rishi, the then bank manager of IDFC First Bank, Sector 32, Chandigarh, during March-April 2025. MC accountant Anubhav Mishra was the custodian of the FDRs.

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The second FIR was initially registered by the Chandigarh Police on March 12, 2026, pertaining to a large-scale fraud involving fraudulent banking operations and fictitious transactions to divert CREST government funds to shell entities in connivance with bank officials and public servants.

The chargesheet has been filed against Ribhav Rishi, Abhay Kumar, Seema Dhiman, Priyanka Bhatoa, Anuj Kaushal, Swati Singla, Ankur Sharma, Sukhwinder Singh Abrol, Project Manager, CREST, Sahil Kukkar, Accountant, CREST, and others.

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Counsel for the accused argued that Rishi had been falsely implicated in the cases.

However, Narendra Singh, Public Prosecutor for the CBI, argued that Ribhav Rishi, along with other accused bank employees, processed, checked and authorised various fraudulent debit transactions despite the absence of genuine supporting instructions and banking records. Funds diverted from CREST accounts were transferred to such entities through fraudulent banking transactions.

The CBI also alleged that Rishi destroyed evidence. After hearing the arguments, the CBI Court dismissed the bail applications.

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