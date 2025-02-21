Chandigarh softball team bags national bronze

Bagging laurels for the city, the local boys’ softball team won the third position in the 68th National School Games held in Aurangabad (Maharashtra). The local team, coached by Gupreet Singh, defeated Rajasthan 3-1 to win the bronze medal. The match, Prince, Prabhjot Singh and Mohit Raj scored for the side. Maharashtra won gold medal, while CBSE Delhi team claimed silver medal in the U-19 category.