Chandigarh Sports Department forms committee with lawn tennis association

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, September 13

The UT Sports Department has formed a committee to serve as a liaison between the department and the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA).

As per the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the two, the committee comprises two representatives from the Sports Department and two from the CLTA. This is perhaps for the first time that a committee (that only existed on paper previously) has been formed to look into the problems faced by both the institutions. “It is the part of the MoU signed. I don’t know if some committee was formed previously. But we have already appointed two officials now,” said Director (Sports) Sorabh Kumar Arora.

Last year, the department had renewed the lease contract with the CLTA for three years. The previous five-year contract had ended last September. The CLTA was asked to pay a new lease amount of about Rs 4.70 lakh (approximately Rs 1.56 lakh per year) for using the existing prime location at Sector 10 for the three years. Previously, the complex was leased out to the association on an annual average rent of Rs 1, 22,585 for a period of five years and eight months, which ended on September 10. Till 2017, the CLTA had paid Rs 100 per year for 20 years for using the facility. The CLTA is among a few local private sports associations that enjoy the administration’s support by way of using government land to promote sports. However, the association runs its operations under its own set of rules and charges a fixed amount for coaching kids under various modules and also levies a fee for court bookings as per the decisions of its management, which is different from the department’s rules.

