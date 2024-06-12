Chandigarh Sports Dept worker dies by suicide

Chandigarh, June 11
An attendant at the Sector 38 Sports Complex allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his Sector 38 (West) residence here this afternoon.
The victim, Mahinder Singh, was allegedly suffering from depression over not getting salary for the past two months. He was working on outsourcing basis and had been facing financial crisis.
Mahinder had been absent for three consecutive days and was scheduled to join duty today. However, his wife reached the sports complex today to work in his place.
The victim’s son Ankit said Mahinder returned home around 2.30 pm and later took the extreme step. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. “He was facing issues and was a habitual drinker,” said a source in the Sports Department. Ankit said, “He was under tremendous stress after not getting salary for the past two months. The government should not torture employees like this.”
On Mahinder’s drinking habits, he added, “I don’t know if he was drunk today.”
Ankit claimed that his father had written a suicide note and named some individuals before he took his life. However, none of the names on the alleged note was legible.
The salary issue of outsourced staff in the UT Sports Department was highlighted in these columns recently.
