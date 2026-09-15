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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Sr Deputy Mayor to challenge ward reservation in HC

Chandigarh Sr Deputy Mayor to challenge ward reservation in HC

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:38 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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While reservation of wards has put the fate of many sitting councillors at stake, Senior Deputy Mayor Jasmanpreet Singh has said that he will challenge reservation of his ward No. 32 under the Scheduled Caste category.

The State Election Commission had reserved Ward Nos. 1, 3, 4, 9, 15, 29 and 32 for scheduled caste (SC) candidates based on the maximum percentage of SC population in individual wards as recorded in the 2011 Census. Besides that Ward Nos. 17, 21, 13, 25, 30, 2, 8, 11 and 26 have been reserved for women of general category. This has put many councillors’ fate at stake.

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The councillors whose wards have been reserved include Damanpreet Singh, Jasbir Singh Bunty, Sachin Galav, Yogesh Dhingra, Hardeep Singh, Maheshinder Singh Sidhu, Harjeet Singh, Anup Gupta, Kuldeep Kumar, Dalip Sharma, Ramchandra Yadav, Munnwar and Jasmanpreet Singh.

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Jasmanpreet said that his ward had been reserved based on the 2011 Census. He said that after the removal of Colony No. 5 from his ward in 2023, large number of Scheduled Caste votes had shifted to Dhanas.

Despite this, the ward had been reserved. The draw based on the 2011 Census was completely baseless. He said that over 6,000 families had been rehabilitated and resettled in Dhanas. After the removal of this colony, the Scheduled Caste population in this ward remained negligible.

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