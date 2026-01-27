Chandigarh-Srinagar flights cancelled due to bad weather in J&K

Due to bad weather in Srinagar, the arrival and departure of Chandigarh-Srinagar flights have been cancelled at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, on Tuesday.

Chandigarh Airport authorities said, “Flight No. 262/6352 Srinagar to Chandigarh and Flight No. 874/6041 Chandigarh-Srinagar-Chandigarh has been cancelled due to bad weather at Srinagar.”