Chandigarh-Srinagar flights cancelled due to bad weather in J&K
Flight No. 262/6352 Srinagar to Chandigarh and Flight No. 874/6041 Chandigarh-Srinagar-Chandigarh has been cancelled
Due to bad weather in Srinagar, the arrival and departure of Chandigarh-Srinagar flights have been cancelled at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, on Tuesday.
Chandigarh Airport authorities said, “Flight No. 262/6352 Srinagar to Chandigarh and Flight No. 874/6041 Chandigarh-Srinagar-Chandigarh has been cancelled due to bad weather at Srinagar.”
