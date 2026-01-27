DT
Chandigarh / Chandigarh-Srinagar flights cancelled due to bad weather in J&K

Chandigarh-Srinagar flights cancelled due to bad weather in J&K

Flight No. 262/6352 Srinagar to Chandigarh and Flight No. 874/6041 Chandigarh-Srinagar-Chandigarh has been cancelled

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 11:26 AM Jan 27, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Due to bad weather in Srinagar, the arrival and departure of Chandigarh-Srinagar flights have been cancelled at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, on Tuesday.

Chandigarh Airport authorities said, “Flight No. 262/6352 Srinagar to Chandigarh and Flight No. 874/6041 Chandigarh-Srinagar-Chandigarh has been cancelled due to bad weather at Srinagar.”

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

