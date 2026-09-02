Chandigarh SSP, Panchkula DCP among 25 top cops named by Fame India-Asia post

Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur and Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Aditi Singh have been named among 25 top police officers of the country by Fame India–Asia Post, which also carved out a separate five-officer 'Super-5' category for outstanding work.

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According to Fame India, the selection of 30 officers in all was based on field experience, leadership under difficult circumstances, crime control, law and order management, civic services, use of technology and public trust. It said the ranking factored in officers’ handling of newer challenges — cybercrime, narcotics, traffic, women and child safety, and community policing — alongside traditional law-and-order duties.

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Kanwardeep, a 2013-batch IPS officer of the Punjab cadre, took charge as Chandigarh SSP in March 2023 and her tenure was extended for one-year in March 2026.

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Aditi, a 2021-batch IPS officer with a BTech in Computer Science, took over as Panchkula DCP in July 2026. She earlier served as SP, Anti-Corruption and Vigilance, in Himachal Pradesh and Gurugram before her transfer to the Haryana cadre.

Earlier, in the preliminary results of Fame India–Asia Post’s 'Best District Magistrates 2026' survey in May, Mohali Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal and her husband, now Patiala DC, Himanshu Aggarwal, were named among close to 100 shortlisted officers drawn from nearly 800 districts nationwide. Mittal, a 2014-batch IAS officer, has held postings as Mohali ADC, Additional Commissioner, Amritsar Municipal Corporation, and DC of Hoshiarpur before her current charge. Aggarwal, also 2014-batch and an MBBS doctor who secured All India Rank 28 in the UPSC exam, has served as DC of Gurdaspur and Jalandhar before moving to Patiala in April 2026.

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The survey, based on ten parameters, including administrative capability, governance, crisis management and public connect, is not ranked alphabetically but by merit, the organisers said.