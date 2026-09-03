Chandigarh SSP, Panchkula DCP among India’s top 25 police officers

Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur and Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aditi Singh have been named among 25 top police officers of the country by Fame India–Asia Post, which also carved out a separate five-officer “Super-5” category for outstanding work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Fame India, the selection of all 30 officers was based on field experience, leadership under difficult circumstances, crime control, law and order management, civic services, use of technology and public trust.

Advertisement

It said the ranking factored in the officers’ handling of emerging challenges — cybercrime, narcotics, traffic, women and child safety, and community policing — alongside traditional law-and-order duties.

Kanwardeep Kaur, a 2013-batch IPS officer of the Punjab cadre, took charge as the Chandigarh SSP in March 2023 and her tenure was extended by a year in March.

Advertisement

Aditi, a 2021-batch IPS officer with a BTech in computer science, took over as the Panchkula DCP in July this year.

She earlier served as the Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption and Vigilance, in Himachal Pradesh before her transfer to the Haryana cadre.