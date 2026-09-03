DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh SSP, Panchkula DCP among India’s top 25 police officers

Chandigarh SSP, Panchkula DCP among India’s top 25 police officers

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:14 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kanwardeep Kaur
Advertisement

Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur and Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aditi Singh have been named among 25 top police officers of the country by Fame India–Asia Post, which also carved out a separate five-officer “Super-5” category for outstanding work.

Advertisement

Aditi Singh

Aditi Singh, DCP, Panchkula

Advertisement

According to Fame India, the selection of all 30 officers was based on field experience, leadership under difficult circumstances, crime control, law and order management, civic services, use of technology and public trust.

Advertisement

It said the ranking factored in the officers’ handling of emerging challenges — cybercrime, narcotics, traffic, women and child safety, and community policing — alongside traditional law-and-order duties.

Kanwardeep Kaur, a 2013-batch IPS officer of the Punjab cadre, took charge as the Chandigarh SSP in March 2023 and her tenure was extended by a year in March.

Advertisement

Aditi, a 2021-batch IPS officer with a BTech in computer science, took over as the Panchkula DCP in July this year.

She earlier served as the Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption and Vigilance, in Himachal Pradesh before her transfer to the Haryana cadre.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts