Chandigarh: St John’s boys stun Sector 16 school in football tourney

St John’s High School, Sector 26, stunned Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, in the boys’ U-17 football tournament. Teji, Sparsh, Suveer Dua, Arohan and Manvik netted a goal each in the Sector 26 school’s 5-0 win.

Sri Chaitanya School, Sector 44, posted a 3-1 win over Chitkara International School, Sector 25. Bikdhyaraj Singh opened the team’s account in the second minute, while Deevagya scored the equaliser for the Sector 25 team in the 40th minute. Thereafter, Divyug (54th) and Akshit (60th) netted a goal each for the winning side.

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Tribune Model School, Sector 29, outclassed Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, 3-0 with Samardeep, Divit and Yuvraj scoring a goal each.

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Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, posted a 4-1 win over Chandigarh Baptist School, Sector 45. Harman struck twice, while Vivan Chauhan netted one for the winning side. Rupendra scored the lone goal for the Sector 45 team. Vivek High School, Sector 38, posted a 5-1 win over St Mary’s School, Sector 46.

Yug Parmar netted all five goals for the winning side, while Raayan scored one for the Sector 46 team. Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19, won its contest against Government Model High School, RCI, Dhanas, in a tie-breaker finish after the match ended in a 2-2 draw in the stipulated time. Ashraj netted both goals for the Dhanas team, while Sourav and Abhigyan netted one each for the Sector 19 team.

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In the last match, Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, outclassed Moti Ram Arya School, Sector 27, with Aryavir, Hookip, Amarson and Mahtab scoring a goal each in the 4-0 win.

GMSSS-10 clinch twin softball titles

Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10, won the inter-school softball tournament for girls’ under-17 category by logging a 7-6 marginal win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16. Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, claimed the third position.

In the boys’ U-14 final, the Sector 10 team posted a 7-2 win over Ryan International School, Sector 49, to win the gold medal. St Anne’s School, Sector 32, finished third by posting a 13-1 win over the Sector 16 school.

In the girls’ U-14 knock-out stage, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 15, registered a 14-6 win over Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Sector 38, while AKSIPS, Sector 45, posted a 15-14 marginal win over Sacred Heart School, Sector 26. St Anne’s also moved ahead by outclassing Carmel Convent School, Sector 9.