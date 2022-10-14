Chandigarh: Staff nurse aspirant loses Rs 40,000 to cyber fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 13

An unidentified person has been booked by the police for sending messages to candidates, who have applied for the posts of staff nurse, promising them selection and demanding money for the same.

According to the police, Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, has reported that the recruitment of staff nurses on a contractual basis was going on under the National Health Mission (NHM). The written test was held in September and appointment letters to the selected candidates were issued on October 3.

The official, in her complaint, said on October 11, a candidate sent an email stating that many applicants, who had failed to get selected, were getting calls from random numbers. The caller, who introduced himself as Sunny Kumar, a stenographer, demanded Rs 70,000 assuring them of selection to the post.

Another applicant received a call as well as an email from the suspect, who told her that she and her sister could be selected if they paid Sunny Kumar Rs 60,000. A bank account number was also mentioned in the email. The applicant transferred Rs 40,000 to that account. When she again tried to contact the suspect on the same mobile number, it remained switched off.

Yet another applicant said some person demanded Rs 75,000 promising selection to the post.

The police have registered a case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of IPC at the cybercrime police station and started investigation.