Chandigarh starts repair of damaged roads

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 11

UT Adviser Dharam Pal today held a review meeting to assess the situation and the damage caused by the unprecedented rains in the city. Officials of the Engineering Department and the MC gave a detailed status of the ongoing works and the timeline in which these would be completed.

An official said eight, out of a total of 16 damaged roads, had been repaired to make them motorable by the Engineering Department. The rest would be repaired within a week.

The MC has also started the repair of damaged roads, cleaning of road gullies, channels, removal of silt and fallen trees.

Two, out of six pipelines at the Kajauli waterworks, have been damaged and these will be restored in about a month. The repair of the drainage at Kishangarh has also been started.