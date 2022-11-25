Chandigarh starts work on slow carriageways

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 24

To provide relief to motorists from frequent traffic jams at the Chandigarh-Zirakpur entry point, the UT Administration has started construction of two additional slow carriageways between the old airport traffic light point and the Zirakpur entry point.

The carriageways will come up at the location of the current narrow slip roads and will stretch to around 400m. Each carriageway will be around 18ft wide. The work is likely to be completed within two months.

The carriageway, at present, abruptly ends within Chandigarh, while on the Zirakpur side there is a wider road. The carriageways will now be extended till the Zirakpur border from where the traffic will flow directly into the adjoining lanes across the border.

UT Chief Engineer CB Ojha said: “Construction of the carriageways will help relieve traffic congestion on the Chandigarh-Zirakpur entry point. At present, slow-moving traffic on the border road has to merge with the main road traffic. This causes major traffic jams in the area.”

At present, the slow carriageway is available on both sides of the road from the Hallo Majra light point and a little beyond the border of the UT.

The problem is severe at the Zirakpur point where traffic jams sometimes stretch for several kilometres.

The situation has been worsening consistently over the years, but with the construction work of two flyovers and an underpass in Zirakpur, traffic jams have increased with alarming frequency.

Yesterday, UT Adviser Dharam Pal, along with other senior offices, visited the black spots on the old airport light point and the UT boundary on the Zirakpur side to access the ongoing improvement works and proposed planning to ease traffic.

After inspecting, the Adviser directed to complete the connectivity on the UT boundary with the Zirakpur side within two months.

Recently, an estimate approval to tune of Rs 9.68 crore was given to construct independent cycle tracks of 8.4 km from the Tribune Chowk up to UT boundary, besides widening of slow carriageways.

Work to be completed within 2 months

The carriageways will come up at the location of the current narrow slip roads and will stretch to around 400m. Each carriageway will be around 18ft wide. The work is likely to be completed within two months.

Will help ease traffic congestion Construction of the carriageways will help relieve traffic congestion on the Chandigarh-Zirakpur entry point. At present, slow-moving traffic on the border road has to merge with the main road traffic. This causes major traffic jams in the area. — CB Ojha, UT chief engineer

#Zirakpur