Chandigarh State Cooperative Bank launches mobile app

Chandigarh, September 8
The Chandigarh State Cooperative Bank Limited has launched its mobile banking application. It was launched by Rupesh Kumar, Registrar, Cooperative Societies, and Nitish Singla, SDM (East)-cum-Administrator, State Cooperative Bank.
On this occasion, Singla said the bank was committed to providing secure, convenient and innovative banking solutions to meet the evolving needs of their customers. “With this mobile banking app, we aim to empower our customers to manage their finances efficiently and conveniently. Customers would now be able to seamlessly conduct financial transactions and access essential services.
Among the others present were Rohit Gupta, Joint Registrar, Cooperative Societies and Dilbagh Singh, General Manager of the bank.
