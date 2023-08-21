Chandigarh state junior hockey championship from August 23

Chandigarh, August 20
Hockey Chandigarh will organise Chandigarh State Junior Men and Women Hockey Championships to celebrate the National Sports Day from August 23 to 29 at Sector 42 Sports Complex.
Anil Vohra, general secretary, Hockey Chandigarh, said SGGSH Club, Sector 26, CHA-42 (Blue), Rock Rovers Hockey Club, SGGSSS-35, CHA-42 (Red), GMHS-42, Panjab University Hockey Club and Wanderers Club would participate. The tournament would be played on a league-cum-knockout basis and the teams would be divided in two pools. The final matches would be played on August 29.
