Chandigarh: Strawberry boys win U-12 basketball title

In a closely contested boys’ U-12 final, Strawberry Fields School, Sector 26, edged past Vivek High, Sector 38, by one point during the 12th edition of the Sardar Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball Trophy. The Sector 26 team posted a 24-23 win with Angad scoring 14 points and Ayush adding eight to the tally. Jairaj (14 points) and Siddwan (6 points) scored for the Sector 38 team.

Learning Paths School, Mohali, defeated Vivek High School 12-6 to win the girls’ U-12 title. Vanisha (6 points) and Gurnaz (2 points) shined for the side, while for Vivek School, Hasika scored four and Hazel added two.

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Vivek High School won the boys’ U-17 final by defeating Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Mohali, 38-14. Aditya led the scoring with 14 points, while Gurparwaz contributed 12. Gurmat scored six points for YPS.

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St Anne’s, Sector 32, edged past Vivek High School, Mohali, 41-39 to finish third. Suresh top-scored for with 14 points, while Bikram scored 22 for Vivek High School. Manav Rachna School, Mohali, won the boys’ U-14 final by defeating KV High Ground School, Mohali, 41-23. Dev scored 19 and Dilraj added 10 for the winners, while Sumit led the scoring for the losing side with 15 and Ahaan added three. Vivek High School, Mohali, finished third by logging a 34-18 win over St Kabir School, Sector 26. Vansh (18) score for the winning side, and Kridey added nine for the Sector 26 team.

Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, won the girls’ U-17 final by defeating KV High Ground 64-34 with Jia (25) and Sanskriti (10) contributing the major share. Ritika and Seerat scored 10 points each for KV High Ground team. Sacred Heart School also won the girls’ U-14 final by edging past

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Learning Paths School 40-38. Naisha (22) and Yashasvi (100 for the winners, while Nikunj (17) and and Jaitegh (14) scored for the Mohali team. Strawberry Fields School defeated Doon International School, Mohali, 19-10 to finish third.

Nyram (12) was the top performer for the winning side, while Crispy scored five for Doon School. St Xavier’s, Mohali, clinched the boys’ U-10 title by defeating Vivek High School, Mohali.

Saupin’s School, Sector 32, claimed the third position. Learning Paths School won the girls’ U-10 title by defeating Vivek High School, and Sacred Heart School claimed the third position.