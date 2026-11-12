Chandigarh streamlines village land records

The UT Administration has moved to streamline village land and revenue records by expediting the implementation of the Punjab Abadi Deh (Records of Rights) Act, 2021, as extended to Chandigarh.

Through notifications issued by the Home Department, the Administration has assigned responsibilities to senior revenue officials for preparing and maintaining records of rights in Abadi Deh (inhabited village) areas.

The Revenue Secretary, Chandigarh Administration, has been appointed Commissioner of Chandigarh Division with immediate effect. The District Collector will serve as the Chief Recording and Resolution Officer, while the Tehsildar (Revenue) will function as the Assistant Recording and Resolution Officer. All Sub-Divisional Magistrates have been appointed Recording and Resolution Officers for areas under their respective jurisdictions.

The appointments have been made under the Punjab Abadi Deh (Records of Rights) Act, 2021, as extended to Chandigarh through the Extension to Chandigarh Act, 2026.